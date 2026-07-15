Judge Rejects NY Assemblyman's Congestion Pricing Lawsuit

By Linda Chiem ( July 15, 2026, 3:18 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge has tossed New York state Assemblyman Jake Blumencranz's lawsuit seeking to derail congestion pricing, saying the lawmaker lacks standing to sue, and his claims are moot anyway since the judge voided the U.S. Department of Transportation's attempt to purportedly terminate the program....
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