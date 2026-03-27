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Ex-CEO Sues Former NJ AG Over Tossed RICO Case

By George Woolston ( March 27, 2026, 3:12 PM EDT) -- The former CEO of The Michaels Organization, who was indicted in New Jersey's now-dismissed criminal racketeering case against South Jersey power broker George E. Norcross III, has accused former New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin and other members of his office of commencing the prosecution knowing there was no probable cause....

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