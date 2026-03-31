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Newsom Tightens AI Contract Rules Over Safety Fears

By Rae Ann Varona ( March 31, 2026, 1:57 AM EDT) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday ordered state agencies to strengthen guardrails for all contracts connected to generative AI tools, highlighting what he sees as risks to free speech, voting rights and mass surveillance, and at the same time encouraging statewide adoption of safe forms of the technology. ...

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