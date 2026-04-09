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Expert Analysis

'Made In America' Rules Raise Stakes For Gov't Contractors

By Kristen Ittig and Amanda Sherwood ( April 9, 2026, 5:43 PM EDT) -- 2026 is shaping up to be a pivotal year for "made in America" requirements in federal procurement. Rapid policy shifts, increased enforcement and evolving supply chain restrictions are creating both material compliance risks and competitive opportunities....

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