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Expert Analysis

Resolving The Conflict In 2nd Circ. Foreign Discovery Rulings

By Elan Dobbs and Adrienne Koch ( April 9, 2026, 4:52 PM EDT) -- Two recent U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit decisions highlight the ongoing uncertainty around the limits of Title 28 of the U.S. Code, Section 1782, the federal statute that permits discovery in the U.S. for purposes of a foreign proceeding....

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