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Judge Questions DOJ Bid To End Suit Over Trans Care Memo

By Carolyn Muyskens ( April 23, 2026, 5:55 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge appeared unmoved Thursday by a U.S. Department of Justice lawyer's argument that a suit challenging directives on prosecuting providers of gender-affirming care for transgender children is an abstract debate, noting that some providers have deemed the care too risky and stopped services. ...

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