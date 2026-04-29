FTC Says Fla. Co. Destroyed Evidence In Fake ACA Suit
By David Minsky ( April 29, 2026, 10:08 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge postponed a preliminary injunction hearing Wednesday for a company accused by the Federal Trade Commission of selling $91 million of fake Affordable Care Act plans, but ordered two siblings connected to the scheme to explain why they allegedly destroyed evidence in violation of a temporary restraining order....
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