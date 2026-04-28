Canada Provinces Back Hockey League's Antitrust Dismissal
By Matthew Perlman ( April 27, 2026, 7:36 PM EDT) -- The governments of four Canadian provinces have urged the Ninth Circuit to reject an appeal from junior hockey players accusing the National Hockey League and its developmental organizations of suppressing compensation....
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