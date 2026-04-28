Justices Wary Of Cisco's Bid To Avoid Aiding Torture Claims

By Katie Buehler ( April 28, 2026, 7:16 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court seemed skeptical Tuesday of Cisco Systems Inc.'s argument that the Alien Tort Statute categorically bars claims for aiding and abetting alleged human rights violations, with several justices suggesting the viability of such claims should turn on the facts of each specific case. ...
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