Musk Testifies Altman 'Looting' OpenAI Charity For Own Gain
By Dorothy Atkins ( April 28, 2026, 11:06 PM EDT) -- Billionaire Elon Musk testified in a California federal jury trial Tuesday that OpenAI executives Sam Altman and Greg Brockman illegally converted OpenAI into a for-profit company after he invested $38 million under the condition the ChatGPT-maker would remain a nonprofit, creating a potential precedent for "looting in every charity in America."...
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