9th Circ. Finds Section 230 Blocks Meta Genocide Claims

By Mike Curley ( April 28, 2026, 4:54 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Tuesday affirmed the dismissal of claims by two women who allege that Facebook's algorithms contributed to their villages being attacked as part of the genocide of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar, saying that under circuit precedent, those claims are blocked by Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act....
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