Kalshi Hit With Refer-A-Friend Text Suit In Wash.
By Nadia Dreid ( April 28, 2026, 10:00 PM EDT) -- Kalshi has become the latest company to be hit with a lawsuit in Washington federal court over refer-a-friend texts that recipients say violate the state's Commercial Electronic Mail Act by encouraging texts to be sent to people who never consented to receive them....
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