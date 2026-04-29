Judge Extends Ban On 'Vague' DOT, Other Grant Conditions

By Linda Chiem ( April 28, 2026, 8:46 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Tuesday reinforced an injunction barring the Trump administration from imposing "impermissibly vague" conditions requiring cities and counties to comply with immigration and diversity, equity and inclusion policies in order to receive federal transportation and other grants....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.