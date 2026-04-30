What's At Stake For Employers In Fight Over Visa Pause

By Lisa Eisenberg ( April 30, 2026, 4:28 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of State's January suspension of immigrant visa issuance for nationals of 75 countries is already doing more than generating litigation headlines. It is disrupting immigration planning, complicating hiring and mobility strategies, reducing the supply of workers in healthcare and other industries, and raising a consequential legal question: How far can the executive branch go in transforming an individualized visa adjudication process into a broad nationality-based restriction?...
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