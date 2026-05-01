OpenAI Judge Pauses Trial To Probe Musk Attys On $97B Bid
By Dorothy Atkins ( April 30, 2026, 11:39 PM EDT) -- A California federal jury trial over Elon Musk's challenge to OpenAI's for-profit conversion paused on a precarious note Thursday after Musk's legal team failed to object to a document during Musk's cross-examination, and inadvertently opened the door to wide-ranging and potentially damaging evidence into Musk's $97.4 billion acquisition proposal....
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