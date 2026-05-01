All Buyers Hurt By Fanatics' Monopoly, Customers Tell Judge

By David Steele ( May 1, 2026, 5:00 PM EDT) -- Trading card customers who did not buy directly from Fanatics or their sports league partners are still victims of the companies' quest to monopolize the market, the buyers fighting to keep their lawsuit alive told a New York federal judge on Thursday....
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