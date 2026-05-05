Hockey Players Urge 9th Circ. To Revive U.S. Antitrust Claims

By David Steele ( May 5, 2026, 7:11 PM EDT) -- A U.S. federal court erroneously ruled that federal antitrust law did not apply in a case involving Canada-based hockey leagues and teams, players hoping to revive their suit alleging mistreatment by the developmental leagues told the Ninth Circuit on Monday....
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