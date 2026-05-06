High Court Rejects Apple's Bid To Pause App Store Ruling
By Matthew Perlman ( May 6, 2026, 5:31 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected Apple's request to pause a mandate in the case from Epic Games that directs a lower court to determine what commission Apple can charge developers for purchases made outside of its app store through links....
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