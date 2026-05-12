Assessing Material Adverse Event Clauses Amid Iran Conflict

By Amran Nawaz and Ralph Stobwasser ( May 12, 2026, 2:15 PM EDT) -- Two and a half months ago, Israel and the U.S. launched a series of strikes against Iran, aimed at regime change and targeting its nuclear and ballistic missile program. In retaliation, over the following weeks, Iran launched counterstrikes against Israel, U.S. military bases in the region, and military and civilian locations in Arab states.[1]...
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