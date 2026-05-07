Colo. Jury Asked To Award I-70 Project Contractor $32.5M
By Rachel Konieczny ( May 7, 2026, 8:54 PM EDT) -- A New York engineering and design firm that contracted to reconstruct a 10-mile stretch of Interstate 70 in Denver asked a Colorado state jury to award it $32.5 million for breaches it says a subcontractor made during the project's course....
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