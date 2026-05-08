Lummi Nation Seeks To Block Telecom Digging At Burial Sites

By Crystal Owens ( May 8, 2026, 5:55 PM EDT) -- The Lummi Nation is asking a Washington district court for an order that would block a telephone company from continuing to construct a broadband project at a site where Indigenous remains have been unearthed, arguing that they have not been allowed to assess the damage or properly rebury their ancestors....
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