Telecom Tower Owners Found In Contempt Over Sale Defiance

By Nadia Dreid ( May 8, 2026, 11:14 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge said he is tired of his orders being ignored after years of overseeing a fight over a corporate coup, and has ruled to hold the majority shareholders of a telecommunications infrastructure firm "and the person who controls them" in contempt of court....
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