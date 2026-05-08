Whistleblower Says Fluor Trafficked DOD Contract Labor
By Bonnie Eslinger ( May 8, 2026, 10:55 PM EDT) -- An ex-federal prosecutor-turned-whistleblower has bolstered his claims accusing defense contractor Fluor Corp. of trafficking tens of thousands of workers from India and Nepal into "involuntary or indentured servitude" for a lucrative U.S. Army logistics contract in Afghanistan....
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