'I Am The Judge,' Atty Facing Apple Sanctions Bid Told

By Bonnie Eslinger ( May 11, 2026, 7:07 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge overseeing discovery in a consumer antitrust case against Google LLC rebuked the plaintiffs' attorney Monday as he fought a sanctions motion by former defendant Apple Inc., reminding him "I am the judge in this case" and that his requests must "meet the standard that I set forth."...
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