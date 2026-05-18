DOJ Charges Bring More Complications For Key Bridge Ship

By Linda Chiem ( May 18, 2026, 9:23 PM EDT) -- Recent federal criminal charges over Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge disaster have created new risks for operators of the cargo ship at the center of the wreck, potentially upending a civil trial that's set to start next month to determine the scope of damages for victims' families and other injured claimants....
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