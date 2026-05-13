Roblox Exploits Kids' Labor To Build Games, Action Claims

By Jonathan Capriel ( May 13, 2026, 9:45 PM EDT) -- A Georgia mother accused gaming giant Roblox Corp. of turning her 13-year-old son into an unpaid game developer who worked more than 40 hours weekly, funneling him and millions of other children into a virtual currency system designed to trap their labor, according to a proposed class action filed in New York federal court....
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