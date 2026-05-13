Conn. PFAS Plaintiffs Deny Forum Shopping In Montana Suit

By Mike Curley ( May 13, 2026, 8:05 PM EDT) -- The City of Stamford and a local fire district are pushing back against a bid by 3M and others to sanction them for moving their claims from Connecticut to Montana, saying the sanctions bid misrepresents the facts and circumstances motivating them to join the litigation....
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