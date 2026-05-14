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Nexstar Offers A Cautionary Tale On State-Level Deal Scrutiny

By Brett Story ( May 14, 2026, 3:08 PM EDT) -- At first glance, Nexstar Media Group Inc.'s March 19 announcement that it had closed its $6.2 billion acquisition of Tegna Inc. after Federal Communications Commission approval and U.S. Department of Justice clearance looked like a familiar ending in mergers and acquisitions: intensive regulatory review, a green light from Washington and a public declaration that the deal was done. It turned out to be only an intermission....

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