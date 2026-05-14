Google Says DOJ's Search Win Can't Help Yelp Suit

By Bryan Koenig ( May 14, 2026, 8:53 PM EDT) -- Google urged a California federal judge on Wednesday not to let Yelp invoke the U.S. Department of Justice's D.C. search monopoly win in the local search provider's own antitrust case, arguing that the two lawsuits look at the interconnection between local and general search through fundamentally different lenses....
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