Renters Seek Approval For $218M In RealPage Landlord Deals
By Isaac Monterose ( May 15, 2026, 4:04 PM EDT) -- A class of renters asked a Tennessee federal court to preliminarily approve more than $218 million worth of settlements that aim to resolve their antitrust claims against a group of multifamily landlords accused of using property management software company RealPage Inc.'s technology for rent price-fixing....
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