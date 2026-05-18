Attorney Lifts Veil On Jay Peak Visa Fraud Recovery Efforts

By Phillip Bantz ( May 18, 2026, 12:43 PM EDT) -- In the decade since the Jay Peak Ski Resort visa fraud scandal surfaced, Jeffrey Schneider, managing partner of Levine Kellogg Lehman Schneider & Grossman LLP, has been serving as counsel to a court-appointed receiver to help secure compensation for hundreds of victims through litigation and settlements with banks, law firms and the state of Vermont....
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