American Express Hit With 401(k) Target-Date Fund Suit

By Kellie Mejdrich ( May 18, 2026, 6:46 PM EDT) -- Former American Express workers hit the credit card giant with a proposed class action in New York federal court, alleging that underperforming target-date and other investment funds in the company's 401(k) plan — with approximately $9 billion in assets and 40,000 participants — lost workers hundreds of millions in future savings....
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