Binance Libel Suit Doesn't Show Actual Malice, Dow Jones Says
By Bonnie Eslinger ( May 20, 2026, 10:17 PM EDT) -- Dow Jones urged a New York federal judge to toss a defamation suit brought by Binance over a Wall Street Journal article saying the cryptocurrency exchange fired internal investigators who uncovered transactions that purportedly went to sanctioned Iranian-backed entities, arguing that Binance hadn't shown the article was published with actual malice....
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