Citron Founder's Tweets Impacted Stock Prices, LA Jury Told
By Rae Ann Varona ( May 21, 2026, 11:26 PM EDT) -- A former U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission financial economist testified Thursday in the criminal securities fraud case against Citron Research founder Andrew Left, telling a California federal jury that allegedly deceptive tweets posted by the "activist investor" clearly had a "statistically significant" impact on companies' stock prices....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.