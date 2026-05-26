Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

US Coverage

Law360 Authority | Deep News & Analysis

Global Coverage

Law360 Pulse | The Business of Law

Mealeys

MLex

Analysis

Squires' Institution Flips Are Increasing Uncertainty At PTAB

By Dani Kass ( May 26, 2026, 4:14 PM EDT) -- U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Director John Squires has created a record low institution rate at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board, and attorneys say it's becoming increasingly clear that even an initial approval from the director may not last....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies