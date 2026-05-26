Schools Fight New Lead Counsel, Cert. In Aid-Fixing Suit
By Celeste Bott ( May 26, 2026, 7:41 PM EDT) -- Five private universities that have yet to settle with students over the alleged fixing of financial aid offerings argued Tuesday that an Illinois federal judge should deny them class certification rather than allow them to tap different lead counsel after misrepresentations regarding one firm's purportedly contingent casework have come to light....
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