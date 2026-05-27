Toyota Settles Fatal 'Smart Key' Suit Just Before Trial

By Kelcey Caulder ( May 27, 2026, 2:19 PM EDT) -- Toyota has settled a lawsuit over the fatal carbon monoxide poisoning of a man who accidentally left his 2017 Tacoma running in his attached garage, just before trial was set to start on his wife's claims that buyers weren't warned about risks associated with the truck's keyless ignition system....
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