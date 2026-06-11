New State AI Laws Create Dual Misrepresentation Risk

By William Pao, Tijana Brien and Sean Quinn ( June 11, 2026, 3:52 PM EDT) -- Artificial intelligence transparency laws are sweeping the nation. And every compliance record they require — every transparency report, training data summary and incident disclosure — may now be measured against what a company tells its investors, its customers and the public. When those records diverge, the result is litigation and regulatory risk....
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