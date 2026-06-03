Revisiting TransUnion's Underused Standing Rule, 5 Years On

By Sheridan Caldwell and Peder Batalden ( June 3, 2026, 5:04 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court's 2021 decision in TransUnion LLC v. Ramirez has been cited more than 5,000 times by federal courts. Yet one of the Article III standing rules it announced has been sparingly referenced and was only recently implemented by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit in Salhotra v. Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc.[1] The rule applies to all damages claims....