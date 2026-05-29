Fed. Judge Rips Altice, Touchstream For Patent Case Delays

By Bonnie Eslinger ( May 29, 2026, 6:03 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge denied broadband and video provider Altice's request for judgment on the pleadings in patent litigation brought by Touchstream Technologies, calling it "a delayed, misfiled, hyper-technical and largely meritless motion," while criticizing Touchstream as "also responsible for tactical decisions which led to significant delays."...
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