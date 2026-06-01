Feds, County Say Telecom Drove Wash. Tribal Site Harm

By Crystal Owens ( June 1, 2026, 3:07 PM EDT) -- The federal government and Whatcom County, Washington, say they want out of a challenge by the Lummi Nation that looks to block a telephone company from continuing to construct a broadband project on sites where Indigenous remains have been unearthed....
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