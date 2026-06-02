Costco Wants Sanctions Over Missing Devices In Pixel Suit
By Joyce Hanson ( June 2, 2026, 9:37 PM EDT) -- Costco has asked a federal judge in Seattle to sanction a group of customers leading a proposed class action that accuses it of disclosing their personal health information by installing Meta Pixel and other Facebook web analytics tools on its pharmacy website....
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