Northrop To Pay $75M In Midtrial LA Contamination Deal
By Bonnie Eslinger ( June 2, 2026, 5:42 PM EDT) -- Residents of a Los Angeles suburb who sued Northrop Grumman over alleged environmental contamination have asked a California federal judge to preliminarily approve a $75 million class deal struck midtrial with the aerospace company that also proposes their attorneys receive up to 40% of the fund — and possibly more....
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