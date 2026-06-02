Finalized Trump Order Seeks Early Cyber Tests Of AI Models
By Allison Grande ( June 2, 2026, 10:25 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump signed an executive order Tuesday to push the developers of advanced artificial intelligence models to voluntarily share their systems with the federal government for pre-release cybersecurity testing, following changes to a previous draft that the president abruptly shelved last month due to concerns about its effect on innovation. ...
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