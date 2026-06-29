High Court Rejects Dershowitz's Appeal To Revive CNN Suit

By Carolina Bolado ( June 29, 2026, 10:09 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined Harvard Law School professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz's invitation to revisit its seminal 1964 ruling in New York Times v. Sullivan, rejecting Dershowitz's petition to revive his $300 million defamation suit against CNN....
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