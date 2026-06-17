Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

US Coverage

Law360 Authority | Deep News & Analysis

Global Coverage

Law360 Pulse | The Business of Law

Mealeys

MLex

Expert Analysis

A New Wave Of Prediction Market Risk Is About To Break

By Yelena Kotlarsky, Joe Zales and Bo Hiett ( June 17, 2026, 3:45 PM EDT) -- Insider trading enforcement in prediction markets is here to stay. Regulators have made clear that betting on future events using material nonpublic information is not exempt from enforcement merely because the vehicle is a prediction market rather than a traditional security....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies