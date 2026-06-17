A New Wave Of Prediction Market Risk Is About To Break

By Yelena Kotlarsky, Joe Zales and Bo Hiett ( June 17, 2026, 3:45 PM EDT) -- Insider trading enforcement in prediction markets is here to stay. Regulators have made clear that betting on future events using material nonpublic information is not exempt from enforcement merely because the vehicle is a prediction market rather than a traditional security....
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