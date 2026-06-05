BREAKING: Judge Slams Gov't For 'Pretextual' Immigration Filing Pause
By Britain Eakin ( June 5, 2026, 12:44 PM EDT) -- A Rhode Island federal judge ruled on Friday that U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services' indefinite hold on processing immigration applications for individuals from the 39 countries on President Donald Trump's travel ban list is unlawful....
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