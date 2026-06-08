StubHub Wants IPO Disclosures Suit Tossed
By Sydney Price ( June 8, 2026, 8:21 PM EDT) -- StubHub and several of its initial public offering underwriters urged a New York federal court to dismiss a shareholder suit accusing them of securities fraud, saying StubHub made all necessary disclosures and acted transparently before the IPO despite investors' claims that it hid information about cash flow and its transition into direct ticket sales....
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