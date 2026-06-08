Game Co. Calls Out Rival's $1.4B Damages Enhancement Bid
By Elliot Weld ( June 8, 2026, 8:34 PM EDT) -- Mobile game company Papaya Gaming Ltd. has asked a Manhattan federal judge to deny rival Skillz Platform Inc.'s request for a $420 million jury verdict based on false advertising claims to be boosted to $1.4 billion, saying the amount is unprecedented and far greater than Papaya's profits over the entire period relevant to the case....
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