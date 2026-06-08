Kaiser Member Seeks Class Cert. In Microsoft Site Tracker Suit
By Rachel Riley ( June 8, 2026, 10:09 PM EDT) -- A Kaiser Permanente member has called on a federal judge in Seattle to greenlight a series of national classes and California subclasses in her privacy lawsuit accusing Microsoft and Qualtrics of secretly intercepting millions of patients' private health information through tracking technologies embedded in the healthcare system's website....
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